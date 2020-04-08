Calif. Appeals Court Backs Marathon Refinery Project

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has backed a regional air regulator's approval of a Marathon Petroleum Corp. refinery upgrade project in Los Angeles County, rejecting claims that the project’s environmental review flouted state law. Affirming a lower-court decision, a Second Appellate District panel said Monday that the 2017 environmental impact report for the crude oil refinery project prepared by the South Coast Air Quality Management District did not run afoul of the California Environmental Quality Act. The panel unanimously rejected arguments from Communities For A Better Environment that the South Coast AQMD failed to get pre-project information about the crude oil the...

