Simpson Thacher-Led Blackstone Closes $10.6B Fund

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher-led The Blackstone Group Inc. on Wednesday said it closed on its sixth European real estate investment fund with €9.8 billion ($10.6 billion) in commitment from investors, its largest such fund. This particular Blackstone fund made its initial investment in September when it said it scooped up Toronto-based Dream Global REIT for CA$6.2 billion ($4.7 billion), whose assets included 215 properties across Austria, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. "The significant demand for the fund is testament to the confidence our investors have in our ability to deploy strategic long-term capital to assets and businesses across Europe," James Seppala, head of European real...

