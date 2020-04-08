Owlcam Investors Say Amazon Aided Executives' Self-Dealing

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Executives at Owlcam shortchanged investors with help from Amazon in a scheme to sell the dashboard camera maker's intellectual property to the tech titan in exchange for a $1 million kickback and promises of future employment, according to a lawsuit in Delaware court. Broadscale OC Investors LP filed a derivative suit Tuesday that roped in Amazon Inc. alongside Owl Cameras Inc. CEO Gary Clayton, chief technology officer Nathan Ackerman and other members of the company's board of directors. Broadscale says Clayton, Ackerman and the other directors of the Palo Alto, California-based camera maker had disregarded shareholder interests when they gave short...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS