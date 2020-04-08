6th Circ. Grounds Muslim Flight Attendant's Booze Sale Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- An ExpressJet Airlines LLC flight attendant whose Muslim beliefs bar her from serving alcohol can't sue the company for refusing to let her stop selling booze because her claim falls under a collective bargaining agreement that can only be interpreted by an arbitrator, the Sixth Circuit said Wednesday. The Railway Labor Act preempts Charee Stanley's religious bias claim because it gives an arbitrator the exclusive right to determine if granting her request would put the company in a bind under the company's CBA, a three-judge panel said. "The answer ... lies in the CBA," the panel said. "Regardless of the outcome,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS