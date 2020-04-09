Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Federal Court Tosses Axon’s Challenge Of FTC Authority

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court tossed a suit from police body camera and nonlethal weapon maker Axon Enterprise Inc. that challenged the Federal Trade Commission’s structure and merger review process as unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza on Wednesday followed up on a tentative ruling from last month and dismissed the suit, which was filed hours before the FTC lodged an in-house case seeking to unwind Axon’s recent purchase of a rival. The judge found that Axon has to raise its constitutional arguments with the agency before it can bring them in federal court.

“It is ‘fairly discernable’ from the FTC...

