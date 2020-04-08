Fed. Circ. Weighs Sealing Standard In Uniloc, Apple IP Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel grappled Wednesday with Uniloc’s bid to reverse a California federal court order refusing to seal its licensing terms in a 2018 suit alleging that Apple infringed a patent for an automated telephone dialing system. Uniloc 2017 LLC contends that the district court abused its discretion by refusing to seal the information, depriving the patent-licensing company of what it says is the usual opportunity to narrow redactions that were initially deemed overbroad. Uniloc attorney Aaron S. Jacobs of Prince Lobel Tye LLP told the panel during a 40-minute telephone hearing that the stakes are high because the company’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS