Legg Mason Investor Seeks To Block Vote On Franklin Merger

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Legg Mason Inc. and its board of directors were hit Wednesday by an investor's lawsuit seeking to block a shareholder vote on the company's proposed acquisition by fellow asset management firm Franklin Resources Inc. subsidiary Alpha Sub Inc. Plaintiff Shoshana Minzer said in her civil action in New York federal court that a March 27 proxy statement Legg Mason filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission omits or misreports details of the company's financials. "Legg Mason stockholders need such information in order to make a fully informed decision whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction," Minzer said Wednesday....

