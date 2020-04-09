Daiichi Says Court Should Decide Drug Patent Fight Venue

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. told a Delaware court Wednesday that it must decide whether its dispute with a U.S. biotechnology company over cancer drug patents must be arbitrated or litigated, saying a magistrate judge created a "new bright-line rule" when she recommended referring the matter to an arbitrator. The Japanese pharmaceutical company has accused Seattle Genetics Inc. in the litigation of attempting to "usurp" its rights to certain patents and patent applications relating to antibody drug conjugates technology, which is used to treat patients with cancer. It's saying the court should decide whether the dispute falls under an arbitration clause in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS