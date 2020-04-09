Fitbit Says Philips Is 'Free-Riding' On Patented Health Tech

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Fitbit Inc. is escalating a legal battle with Philips by accusing it of "free-riding" on its patented health-monitoring technology, months after the Dutch tech giant lodged its own complaints against Fitbit in both district court and the U.S. International Trade Commission. In a new lawsuit filed Wednesday in California federal court, Fitbit claimed that Koninklijke Philips NV and its subsidiary Philips North America LLC have "expended significant resources" to develop products that piggyback on Fitbit's efforts and intellectual property. Fitbit said Philips has been too focused on Fitbit's purported infringements to see their own, adding that it was "not true" that...

