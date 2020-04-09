Fla. Botanic Garden Wants UK Artist's Copyright Suit Tossed

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a Miami-area botanical garden told a Florida federal court Thursday that a British artist’s copyright infringement suit over an illuminated nighttime display at the garden should be dismissed because he fails to assert any copyrightable feature other than lightbulbs in the displays. In a telephone hearing before U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden’s attorney Allison Lovelady said artist Bruce Munro’s complaint makes references to his “light-based sculptural works” and discusses similarities between his works and Fairchild’s NightGarden exhibit. But there are no allegations that the garden copied specific copyrightable items, she said. In order to state...

