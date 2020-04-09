Fla. Cos. Deny Role In $150M Health Insurance Fraud

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Health Insurance Innovations urged a Florida federal judge Thursday to toss a proposed class action from two consumers accusing it of participating in a $150 million fraud scheme, saying it merely provided third-party administrative services to a company they claim duped them into buying inadequate health insurance. In a telephone hearing, defense attorney Garry W. O'Donnell of Greenspoon Marder LLP argued to Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal that plaintiffs Elizabeth Belin and Christopher Mitchell's suit does not include plausible or particular enough allegations to support claims they've brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Belin and Mitchell...

