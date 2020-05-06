Nonprofit Member Lists May Be Trade Secrets

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit organizations everywhere should be made aware of a little-known secret — their member lists may constitute a trade secret protectable under the Defend Trade Secrets Act. To state a claim under the DTSA, a plaintiff must allege both the (1) existence and ownership of a trade secret, and (2) misappropriation of the trade secret. In the ongoing federal district court case, Brain Injury Association of California v. Yari,[1] the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued a temporary restraining order against Yari. On Aug. 9, 2019, that court ruled that, based on the facts alleged by Brain...

