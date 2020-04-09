The Term: Coronavirus No Panacea For High Court Division

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E25: Dissecting The Court’s
First COVID-19 Decision
Up top, Jimmy discusses the latest in oral argument postponements due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Then, the team digs into a pair of 8-1 opinions handed down by the Supreme Court on Monday, including a ruling in a 4th Amendment case where the justices said it was “common sense” for authorities to assume the person driving a car would be the one holding a registration for the automobile. There was also a key employment decision that essentially lowered the threshold for federal workers to sue over age bias.
The biggest news of the week, however, came from a 5-4 per curiam opinion that blocked a lower court order extending Wisconsin voting deadlines for mailing absentee ballots in light of the pandemic. Jimmy and Natalie discuss the blowback over the decision, as well as what it could spell for a host of upcoming coronavirus-centered litigation heading up the litigation system.
