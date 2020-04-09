Anheuser Busch £10M IP Trial Delayed By COVID-19 Issues

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 5:06 PM BST) -- A London judge agreed Thursday to delay the start of Anheuser-Busch's infringement trial against Heineken for a few days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rejected its request to push back the dispute over beer keg patents by two weeks. With an April 27 trial date rapidly approaching, the judge said pushing the start out to May 11 would cause “real prejudice to Heineken.” Anheuser-Busch InBev told the court it needed more time before trial to provide its reply to Heineken’s evidence, offering several reasons why it couldn’t meet the set timeline. Daniel Alexander QC, sitting as a judge of the...

