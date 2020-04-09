Ruling Casts Doubt Over Scope Of UK Anti-Corruption Powers

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 8:36 PM BST) -- British prosecutors received a reality check when a High Court judge scrapped unexplained wealth orders used to seize three London properties suspected of being bought with dirty money in a decision restricting the scope of the country’s new anti-corruption powers. The case was the most complex the National Crime Agency has brought so far using so-called unexplained wealth orders, or UWOs, introduced in 2018 to allow investigators to freeze assets suspected of being financed with criminal funds. In the first serious setback for the NCA, Judge Beverley Lang on April 8 said Britain’s top law enforcer had conducted a “flawed” investigation...

