Ex-Zimmer Exec's Discharge Claim Cut From Sex Bias Case

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has spiked a former Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. executive's claim that she was forced to quit because she wouldn't mislead investors or improperly fire employees, saying that allegation had already hit a roadblock in court. U.S. District Judge Jon DeGuilio on Wednesday granted the medical device manufacturer's motion to dismiss Robin Barney's constructive discharge claim, the latest turn in a winding road of litigation involving multiple complaints in state and federal court. Barney has also accused the company of sex discrimination. The latest version of her constructive discharge claim was launched in state court in May 2019, about...

