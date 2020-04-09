Tax, Financial Services Co. Cuts $60M From Deal Offer Price

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Tax and financial services group Blucora announced Thursday it was cutting by $60 million its base offer price for HK Financial Services due to the market downturn, roughly three months after the two agreed on a $160 million acquisition. Irving, Texas-based Blucora Inc. said it and Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. agreed on the adjusted $100 million price for the deal, which Blucora said will still benefit its retirement planning services and grow the use of its tax and investing software. The two sides first announced the deal Jan. 7. "We continue to believe that the acquisition of HKFS will bring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS