Beer Tycoon Delays Bankruptcy As Bank Fight Turns To India

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 6:59 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday paused “extraordinary” bankruptcy proceedings against an Indian magnate facing extradition from the U.K. on fraud charges, saying he has to be given a chance to settle his £1.05 billion ($1.3 billion) debt with several banks in India. High Court Judge Michael Briggs adjourned the banks’ effort to bankrupt Vijay Mallya as a prelude to seizing his assets in the U.K., ruling that they’re trying to claw back their debts even though the businessman has launched a number of legal fights in India. One of those challenges could see India’s Supreme Court produce a settlement between Mallya’s...

