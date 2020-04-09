Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Irell & Manella and Jones Day top this week’s legal lions list with a $1.1 billion win for clients in a cancer immunotherapy patent fight, while plaintiffs firm Cory Watson PC ended up among the legal lambs after Pfizer beat product liability claims the firm brought on behalf of a class of consumers. Legal Lions In a lion-sized win for Irell & Manella LLP and Jones Day, a California federal judge on Wednesday entered final judgment awarding the firms’ clients Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering enhanced damages of over $389 million while boosting the total award to over $1.1 billion after...

