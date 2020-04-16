6th Circ. Ruling Jeopardizes ERISA Exhaustion Defense

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- In a potentially impactful decision for Employee Retirement Income Security Act precedent, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Wallace v. Oakwood Healthcare Inc.[1] held that for a plan fiduciary to avail itself of the exhaustion of administrative remedies doctrine, its plan documents must, at minimum, detail the required internal appeal procedures. This decision, including the strongly worded concurrence that questioned whether appeals exhaustion as a judge-made doctrine should even exist under ERISA, could lead to more scrutiny for defendant payors seeking to limit litigation via the failure-to-exhaust defense. Background Taking over plan coverage from another insurer, the...

