Apple Gets PTAB Win Due To Inventergy's 'Weak Showing'

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated claims in an Inventergy Global Inc. affiliate's mobile telecommunications patent, saying Apple made a strong showing of obviousness while the affiliate relied on conclusory statements unsupported by evidence to defend its patent's validity. The board's decision, issued Wednesday, said Apple had persuasively demonstrated that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine elements of several prior art references — earlier patents and printed publications — to arrive at INVT SPE LLC's claimed invention. "Petitioner's showing that the claims are taught by the asserted art is strong, particularly in comparison to patent owner's weak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS