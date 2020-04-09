Feds Want Bank Info From US Green Card Sponsors

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Americans sponsoring their foreign spouses or relatives for green cards may soon have to disclose their bank account information to prove they can financially support those relatives, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a notice posted Thursday. USCIS requested the additional requirement as part of President Donald Trump’s proclamation last year calling on agencies to enforce requirements that Americans financially support the relatives they bring to the country and reimburse the federal government for any public assistance programs those relatives use. Sponsors would also need to have those forms, known as affidavits of support, notarized. The agency said in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS