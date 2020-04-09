Texans Hit Bloomberg 2020 Campaign With Fraud Claims

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A number of North Texans who worked on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg's short-lived presidential campaign have accused the organization in Texas state court of reneging on its recruitment promise of guaranteed employment through November and abandoning them with no health care during the coronavirus pandemic. Nine Dallas-area residents who worked at Mike Bloomberg 2020 Inc.'s Dallas office as field organizers and regional directors allege that not only was the well-publicized employment guarantee false, the campaign also took unlawful deductions from their paychecks for New York state income taxes, failed to pay relocation stipends and advised employees not to report issues...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS