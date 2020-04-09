Rockers Bonzo Band Win Trademark Fight To Get Name Back

Law360, London (April 9, 2020, 9:38 PM BST) -- A British '60s rock group battling legal action over the trademark of their own band name got a former manager's lawsuit against them dismissed after a London judge ruled the case had no merit. Judge Nicholas Briggs sided with members of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, defeating a claim brought by Anglo Atlantic Media Ltd. — run by former promoter Robert Carruthers — that they had unlawfully used the named of the group they founded in the 1960s. "The causes of action pleaded are incomplete, prolix, offend the principle of absolute privilege and many of the facts underlying the causes of...

