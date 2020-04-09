2nd Circ. Asks NY High Court To Clarify Bias Coverage Rules

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday asked New York's highest court to decide whether Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. must cover a Brooklyn mental health center's costs to defeat a suit alleging it refused to serve a deaf woman. Citing a dearth of applicable Empire State precedent, a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court sought the New York Court of Appeals' guidance in Philadelphia Indemnity's dispute with the Brooklyn Center for Psychotherapy over coverage for the underlying action brought by Fanni Goldman, a deaf woman who claimed the center refused to provide her an American Sign Language translator when she sought treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS