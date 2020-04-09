SC Utility Ends $7M Insurance Dispute Over Pipeline Repairs

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina utility has agreed to drop its $7 million claim against a pipeline contractor and insurer over damage that occurred during the drilling and installation of a polyvinyl chloride pipeline under the Kiawah River, the parties told a federal court Thursday. Kiawah Island Utility Inc. filed suit last year, saying insurance policies taken out by its parent company and its contractor Mears Group Inc. should cover the millions in repair and replacement costs. In a brief stipulation without explanation, the parties, including Kiawah insurer Westport Insurance Corp., agreed to rid themselves of the case. Kiawah says it contracted Mears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS