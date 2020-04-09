Fed. Circ. Backs EDTX Decision Clearing Needle Co. In IP Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed an Eastern District of Texas decision clearing Repro-Med Systems Inc. in a patent lawsuit over medical needle devices, concluding the needle maker's products do not contain a groove described in the disputed patent. In a 12-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision that Repro-Med, which does business as Koru Medical Systems, did not infringe rival EMED Technologies Corp.'s patent for medical needles with built-in safety elements to prevent injuries from the sharp tip. EMED argued the judge incorrectly granted summary judgment to Repro-Med despite its "conclusory and unsupported arguments...

