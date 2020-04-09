Amazon To Fight Ex-Worker's Medical Pot Suit In State Court

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Amazon can’t use the Americans with Disabilities Act to keep in federal court a wrongful discrimination suit filed by a former warehouse employee who failed a drug test after using medical marijuana, a New Jersey judge ruled Thursday. Over the online retail giant’s objections, U.S. District Judge William J. Martini sent the wrongful termination case of the erstwhile warehouse associate, who filed suit anonymously as D.J.C., to Middlesex County Superior Court after the worker agreed to pen an amended complaint that did not reference the ADA. D.J.C. had also requested that his initials be corrected to D.P.C, but Judge Martini left...

