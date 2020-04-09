Supermarket Income REIT Plans $94M Share Sale

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Supermarket Income REIT is expecting to raise roughly £75 million ($93.5 million) through a planned a sale of shares, the U.K.-based real estate investment trust announced Thursday. Supermarket Income REIT PLC said it's planning to sell shares at 103 pence per share, a 5.7% discount to its Wednesday closing price. The company said Thursday it plans to use proceeds for future acquisitions, and is currently in talks to buy and doing due diligence on two properties with a combined value of roughly £115 million. It said it's also eyeing another roughly £180 million worth of purchases. Stifel is acting as a...

