New Moms Claim UPMC Gave Private Info To Social Services

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Patients at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said the hospital violated their privacy by sharing unconfirmed or incorrect information about their alleged drug use that triggered investigations by county child services, according to a lawsuit in Pennsylvania federal court. Cherell Harrington and proposed class member Deserae Cook said Wednesday that after they gave birth at two different UPMC hospitals, hospital staff and the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families used Harrington’s “unconfirmed positive” drug test for marijuana and Cook’s admission that she “quit” marijuana as reasons to open investigations into their families. The moms say it violated their doctor-patient...

