Ballot Backers Ask Calif. Appeals Court To Uphold SF Tax Vote

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court should uphold a San Francisco trial court decision that found only a simple majority vote was needed to pass a corporate tax ballot measure brought by the public, the ballot's backers have said. Our City Our Home, in an amicus filing Wednesday, asked California’s Court of Appeals to uphold the decision of the trial court, which held that a simple majority was enough to enact a ballot initiative that was initiated by citizens, not the government of San Francisco. The trial court's decision relied on the 2017 California Supreme Court decision, California Cannabis Coalition v. City of Upland,...

