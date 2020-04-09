Humane Society Says USDA Poultry Regs Risk Pandemics

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Amid reports that the novel coronavirus likely jumped from animals to humans, the Humane Society sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday in California federal court, saying it is not doing enough to regulate poultry farms that risk spreading zoonotic diseases to humans. Although the lawsuit does not specifically target COVID-19, it claims the government's "preferred alternative" method of controlling bird flu and other diseases that spread through poultry threatens the health of humans by not requiring cage-free environments and could lead to "more frequent and more life-threatening pandemics." The Humane Society of the United States claims that by not...

