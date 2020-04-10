Panasonic Spread Lies To Stop Solar Panel Sales, Co. Claims

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A boutique Texas solar company can't offload its inventory of $6.4 million worth of Panasonic solar panels purchased from Tesla because Panasonic spread lies about the product, according to a recently filed complaint in federal court. On Thursday, Kinect Solar LLC lodged a complaint in the Western District of Texas accusing Panasonic Corp. of North America of sending a letter to industry actors that had Kinect in its crosshairs when it proclaimed that panels sold by a "third party" weren't covered under Panasonic's warranty. That information was false and cost it millions in business, Kinect said. Panasonic initially manufactured the panels...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS