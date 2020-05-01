Examining Startup Investors' Thoughts On Big Tech's Power

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 12, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division held its first Public Workshop on Venture Capital and Antitrust at Stanford University's Paul Brest Hall. The DOJ hoped to learn from the VC community about the future of disruptive innovation, whether current firms' dominance is so great that they can restrict competition and access to essential inputs, and how the VC community evaluates the strategic value of a transaction that might inform the DOJ about whether a transaction is premised on creating value for consumers versus preventing competition. This article highlights the key takeaways from this discussion, exploring how innovation...

