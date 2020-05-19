Connected Products, Disappearing Features

Law360 (May 19, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Who owns a car purchased with specialty software features enabled, but not specifically paid for? And is the manufacturer legally entitled to disable those features after the sale? Software-featured products and remote updates in the increasingly connected world of the internet of everything are creating situations that customers find perplexing. For example, recent reports are that Tesla Inc. remotely disabled advanced software features within a 2017 Model S after purchase, via software update. A dealer purchased the car from Tesla at auction as a California Lemon Law buyback, due to an unrelated defect. The original purchaser had paid for Enhanced Autopilot...

