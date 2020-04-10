Investor Sues To Block $2.7B FGL And Fidelity Merger

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 1:37 PM EDT) -- An FGL Holdings investor is suing the company and Fidelity National Financial Inc. in Delaware federal court, looking to block their $2.7 billion merger with allegations that they kept important information out of Securities and Exchange Commission filings related to the deal. FGL shareholder Eric Sabatini filed the proposed class action Thursday, saying the registration statement filed with the SEC leaves out several material pieces of information on how FGL’s financial projections were calculated, as well as the methodologies of the two companies’ financial adviser on the deal. In the deal, announced in February, Fidelity said that FGL shareholders would receive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS