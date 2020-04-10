Retail Brand Acquirer Raises $110M From Private Backers

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Thrasio, a startup that acquires Amazon third-party sellers, said Friday that it raised about $110 million in debt and equity at a roughly $700 million valuation. New York-based Thrasio said it brought in $75 million in Series B equity and $35 million in additional debt capacity, putting its total fundraising to over $250 million. Thrasio targets small brands that sell "everyday products" on Amazon, then purchases them and operates them as part of its brand portfolio. Thrasio touts its business as an exit opportunity for small business owners that have found unexpected success. "As small sellers' niche brands evolve into multimillion-dollar...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS