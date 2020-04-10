Don't Miss It: Ropes, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Ropes & Gray and Debevoise & Plimpton. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Ropes, Debevoise Steer $2.65B Deal for Pathway Vet Alliance TSG Consumer Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Pathway Vet Alliance LLC from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, the companies said April 3, in a deal that is worth roughly $2.65 billion and was guided by Ropes & Gray and Debevoise. The companies did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS