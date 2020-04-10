Microsoft Mostly Wins PTAB Challenges To Computer Patents

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has largely handed Microsoft a victory in its challenges to computer patents owned by a company that had unsuccessfully attempted to use the St. Regis Mohawk tribe's sovereign immunity status to escape review of its patents. In a series of decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB struck down each of the challenged claims in two FG SRC LLC patents, while upholding eight of the 25 claims in a third patent. FG SRC is the parent company of SRC Labs LLC, which works with Lockheed Martin on a U.S. Army surveillance radar system and had assigned the...

