GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Capital-hungry life sciences companies are completing offerings despite volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while Senate Democrats blocked a Republican attempt to approve another $250 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Life Sciences Cos. Maneuver Path to Public Markets Public markets are showing signs of life for capital-hungry life sciences companies, which are completing offerings despite volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic, creating challenges for lawyers charged with crafting up-to-date disclosures amid unprecedented uncertainty. The initial public offerings market has been shut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS