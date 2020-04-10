Feds Failed To Protect Endangered Whales, Judge Rules

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The National Marine Fisheries Service knew lobster fishing along the Atlantic coast was significantly affecting a whale species on the cusp of extinction but enabled its continued operation anyway, a D.C. federal court has ruled. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg invalidated a 2014 biological opinion from the service that concluded the American lobster resource and fishery, which stretches from Maine to North Carolina, wouldn't have a sizable impact on the survival of the North Atlantic right whale, which has a population that “hovers perilously around 400." The court found the service’s opinion was illegal because it was issued...

