Romania Challenges Atty Fees In $356M Award Fight

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Romania is urging a D.C. federal judge to rethink his order requiring the country to pay attorney fees incurred by a pair of Swedish food investors looking to enforce a $356 million arbitral award, saying it was justified in resisting the investors' efforts to track down their assets. The country argued in a Thursday brief that it had a good reason for opposing efforts by Ioan and Viorel Micula to enforce the arbitral award they won more than six years ago after an international tribunal concluded that Romania had wrongly revoked certain economic incentives. After U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta confirmed...

