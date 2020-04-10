Reluctance To Accept Other Offers Limits Asylum, BIA Says

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals ruled Friday that a migrant's eligibility for asylum can be restricted if the asylee had turned down an offer to resettle in another country. The immigration courts' appellate board dismissed an appeal from a Haitian native while denying asylum based in part on the immigrant's ​​​​refusal to accept a firm offer from the Brazilian government to resettle in the South American country. The migrant told the board he felt the country was unsafe and Brazil's offer was only for five years and therefore not permanent. "For purposes of determining whether an alien is subject to the firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS