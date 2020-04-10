McDermott Adds Restructuring Attorney To Wilmington Office

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the addition of restructuring attorney Maris Kandestin as a partner at its Wilmington office Thursday, bringing the experienced practitioner into the fold after four years at DLA Piper. Kandestin’s move to McDermott is part of the firm’s overarching strategy over the past year to expand its restructuring practice that comes just in time for an anticipated rush of bankruptcy filings in the aftermath of the global COVID-19 outbreak. The firm opened its Wilmington office almost one year ago and Kandestin said she was eager to be a part of the expanding team at...

