J&J Drops $400M Deal For Takeda's Surgical Patch

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson dropped its planned $400 million deal to buy a surgical patch business from Takeda Pharmaceuticals on Friday under pressure from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and European enforcers. The FTC had been probing Johnson & Johnson’s plan to purchase Takeda’s Tachosil patch, used to manage bleeding during surgical operations. FTC Chairman Joseph Simons said in a statement Friday that the investigation focused on competition between Tachosil and Johnson & Johnson’s Evarrest patch. “As a result of that investigation, staff had significant concerns about the likely anticompetitive effects and had recommended that the commission block the transaction,” Simons said....

