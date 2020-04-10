FCC Says Most Of US Eligible For 5G Funds In Fast-Track Plan

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission reported this week that nearly 70% of the country could be eligible for $9 billion that the agency chief wants to divvy up for 5G development in rural areas if they opt to hold the auction next year. The fund, which is spearheaded by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, is the successor to a $4.5 billion subsidy for 4G deployment that the agency scrapped after they discovered the nation's top providers, including Verizon, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular, had overstated their coverage data. As broadband coverage maps are still widely acknowledged as inaccurate and agency leadership is at odds about how...

