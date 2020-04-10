Fed. Circ. Says Federal Reserve Banks Can Challenge Patents

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday cleared Federal Reserve banks to challenge patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying they're distinct enough from government entities. The panel said the U.S. Supreme Court’s Return Mail decision, barring government entities from filing patent challenges because they’re not “persons” under the America Invents Act, doesn’t apply to Federal Reserve banks. The precedential decision also affirmed that claims of Bozeman Financial LLC’s patents challenged by the banks were invalid under the Supreme Court’s Alice decision. The Federal Circuit said the banks are separate from the government, unlike the U.S. Postal Service in the Return Mail decision, because...

