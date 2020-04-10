Fed. Circ. Affirms 3 Rulings On Alice, Amended Patents

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld two decisions holding patents or patent applications ineligible under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, and another refusing to let an audio company amend its patents. These nonprecedential decisions were just three of the 11 orders issued Friday by the Federal Circuit, which included precedential rulings about the unconstitutional taking of property and whether Federal Reserve banks can request America Invents Act reviews. Here's what you need to know about this trio, which were all issued alongside opinions after being decided on the briefs. Unless otherwise specified, the parties didn't immediately respond to requests for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS