2nd Circ. Gives NY Teacher's Retaliation Claims Another Go

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday revived a teacher’s claims that her former school district retaliated against her after she reported sexual harassment and complained the district wasn’t complying with special education requirements, saying a lower court jumped the gun in tossing the allegations. A three-judge panel reversed part of U.S. District Judge Lawrence E. Kahn’s March 2019 decision tossing Michele Pistello’s claims that the Canastota Central School District unlawfully retaliated against her in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The panel said a jury might be able to find...

