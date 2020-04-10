Fed. Circ. Rejects Patentee's IPR Takings Claim Against Feds

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday rejected an inventor's lawsuit against the federal government over surveillance patents on the basis that the government subjecting the patents to inter partes reviews was not an unconstitutional taking of property. In a 15-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the U.S. Court of Federal Claims' decision in May to toss out the lawsuit brought by inventor Larry Golden, who had accused several government entities, including various departments, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the claims court and the Federal Circuit, of infringing his patents. Importantly, the panel found that the Court of Federal Claims lacked...

